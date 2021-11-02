Left Menu

Man in UP gets death sentence for raping, murdering minor

A court here Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man for kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl in Bondi police station area seven months ago and 20 years imprisonment to his accomplice.

On April 10, the body of the 12-year-old girl was found on the side of a pond in Raja Rehua village. The forensic investigation confirmed rape and strangulation of the girl, government advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh said.

Police had arrested Phoolchand (30), a tractor driver who worked as a daily wage labourer at the girl's house, after registering a case of kidnapping, rape, murder and under provisions of the POCSO Act.

Later during the investigation, Phoolchand's friend Roshan Lal (29) was also arrested after it was confirmed that he was too involved in the incident.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Nitin Pandey sentenced Phoolchand to death by hanging and a fine of Rs 40,000 in the 122-page judgment. The court also fined Roshan Lal Rs 10,000 and failure to pay the amount will result in further imprisonment of two years.

