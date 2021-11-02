Maha: Boy chokes to death while inflating balloon

In a freak incident, a 6-year-old boy died of suffocation after a balloon he was inflating got lodged in his throat, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Swaraj Vihar colony in the city's Nandanvan area at around 4:30pm on Monday, an official said.

''While inflating the balloon, it got lodged in his throat, which led to suffocation. Family members tried to remove the balloon but failed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' he said.

An accidental death case has been registered, the Nandanvan police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)