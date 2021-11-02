Left Menu

Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan -spokesman

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:54 IST
Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan -spokesman
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade," the group said in a statement shared with journalists by one of their spokesmen.

The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan's markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021