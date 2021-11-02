Left Menu

J'khand HC extends order of no coercive steps against Union minister Tomar

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:54 IST
The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday extended its order of no coercive action against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar till further directions in a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress leaders.

Tomar has filed a revision petition in the high court against that case.

Justice S K Dwivedi extended the interim order and directed that no coercive steps be taken against the minister till the next date of hearing of the matter.

The BJP leader made the alleged remarks during a party programme in Dhanbad a few years ago. A criminal case was then filed in the Dhanbad civil court by a Congress leader seeking action against Tomar.

