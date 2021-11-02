Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court weighs free-speech fight over Texas college censure

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical that a Texas community college violated the free speech rights of a former member of its board of trustees by censuring him for "reprehensible" behavior during his stormy tenure. The justices heard nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments in Houston Community College's appeal of a lower court decision to revive a lawsuit by David Wilson that claimed that the school's censure - a formal act of discipline - violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection from government abridgement of free speech.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:22 IST
U.S. Supreme Court weighs free-speech fight over Texas college censure
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical that a Texas community college violated the free speech rights of a former member of its board of trustees by censuring him for "reprehensible" behavior during his stormy tenure.

The justices heard nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments in Houston Community College's appeal of a lower court decision to revive a lawsuit by David Wilson that claimed that the school's censure - a formal act of discipline - violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection from government abridgement of free speech. Questions posed by the justices indicated that they may be reluctant to limit the ability of publicly elected bodies to respond to a member's speech or conduct with censure. Wilson was publicly elected to the school's board of trustees.

Censure has been employed by democratic institutions throughout U.S. history. Members of the U.S. Congress have faced censure on occasion dating back two centuries, including in recent decades. Wilson's lawyer, Michael Kimberly, told the justices that censures like the one meted out by the college have a chilling effect on the speech of elected members, prompting skepticism from some of the justices.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts said siding with Wilson would cause "a chilling effect the other way." "A majority of a board wants to say something about what they regard as whatever reprehensible or offensive conduct - and yet their speech is going to be chilled if you prevail today," Roberts told Kimberly.

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer expressed concern about the Supreme Court attempting to "oversee" other branches of government. Wilson served from 2013 to 2019 on the board at the college, a public institution in the largest city in Texas, with an enrollment of more than 50,000 students.

Some justices expressed discomfort with certain other punishments doled out to Wilson beyond the actual censure, including denying reimbursement for travel expenses. Wilson is described in local media accounts as a longtime anti-LGBT activist. He previously mounted a petition to amend Houston's city charter to bar men "who perceive or express themselves as women" from entering women's restrooms, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Wilson said he ran for a board seat to expose college mismanagement. He criticized board decisions in the news media and through robocalls, hired a private investigator to uncover alleged corruption, claimed on his website that other board members had engaged in unethical or illegal conduct and sued the board twice for actions he opposed. The board voted to censure him in 2018, finding that his conduct was "not only inappropriate, but reprehensible." The discipline also revoked his privileges as a trustee to access certain funds for college-related travel and other activities.

Wilson sued to stop the censure's enforcement, seeking monetary damages including for mental anguish. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 overturned a federal judge's decision to throw out the case, allowing it to proceed. The 5th Circuit ruled that a "reprimand against an elected official for speech addressing a matter of public concern is an actionable First Amendment claim."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021