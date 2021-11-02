10 Pakistani fishermen repatriated through Attari-Wagah border

In a goodwill gesture, India on Tuesday repatriated 10 Pakistani fishermen through the Joint Check Post (JCP) at the Attari-Wagah border here, officials said.

They were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force, the officials said.

The fishermen crossed over to Pakistan on the basis of the emergency travel certificate issued by the Pakistani high commission.

They were released from the Kutch Central jail in Gujarat after the completion of their jail term and were brought to Attari border for the repatriation. They were nabbed by Indian forces during illegal fishing in the Arabian Sea.

