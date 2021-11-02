Left Menu

1,800 kg poppy husk seized in Moga

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:34 IST
The Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered 1,800 kg poppy husk from a godown in Moga, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that acting on a secret information, Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Surinderjit Singh Mand sent a police team to conduct a raid at the godown. The police teams seized 90 bags (20 kg each) of poppy husk and booked 11 people in this regard.

SSP Mand said further investigation is underway.

