2 vagabonds stabbed to death in Delh

Two vagabonds we ere stabbed to death by two other wanderers following a fight over a petty issue in southeast Delhis Hazrat Nizamuddin area, police said on Tuesday.According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, information was received at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station that two people with stab wounds on their necks were lying injured at a footpath.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 00:12 IST
According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, information was received at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station that two people with stab wounds on their necks were lying injured at a footpath. Police rushed to the spot and found that the duo were lying unconscious there. They were taken to AIIMS hospital where they were declared dead and later, their bodies were shifted in to the mortuary for autopsy, a senior police officer said.

Three to four eyewitness were present at the spot. During enquiry, the deceased were identified as Mayur Thomas (40) and Lokesh Bahadur (40), both were vagabonds and used to sleep on the footpath at the spot, the officer said. The eyewitnesses said two other vegabonds -- Jugnu and Sonu -- had killed them with a knife. Thereafter, a case was registered and both the accused were arrested from Labour Chowk, Masjid Road within two hours and weapon of the offence has been recovered, police said. Police said the accused were drug addicts. They were trying to snatch money from the victims, following which an argument ensued between them. The fight was, however, pacified by others. The accused, later, came with a knife and stabbed the deceased persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

