USTR's Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals 'leakage' from China
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing "leakage" of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market.
"Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel and aluminum imports from the EU each year, share information and best practices on trade remedies, and ensure that products from non-market economies do not benefit from the arrangement," Tai said in remarks to steel industry executives gathered in Washington.
