Body of 91-year-old woman found in Kolkata flat

Post-mortem examination conducted on the body revealed that she was smothered to death, the official said.Her son told the police that he had gone to play badminton on the terrace in the morning and after returning to the ninth floor flat, he found her mother lying dead on her bed.Investigations have started.

Updated: 03-11-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 00:19 IST
Body of 91-year-old woman found in Kolkata flat
The body of a 91-year-old woman was recovered from her flat in a highrise building in the southern part of Kolkata's Shakespeare Sarani on Tuesday, a police official said. Post-mortem examination conducted on the body revealed that she was smothered to death, the official said.

Her son told the police that he had gone to play badminton on the terrace in the morning and after returning to the ninth floor flat, he found her mother lying dead on her bed.

''Investigations have started. We are checking CCTV footage of the building. We are also talking to her son. Hopefully, we will crack the case soon,'' the official added.

