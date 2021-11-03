Left Menu

UK seeks external legal advisers on N.Ireland post-Brexit trade- FT

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 00:48 IST
Britain is looking to hire new external legal advisers ahead of a possible overhaul of post-Brexit trading terms affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, amid a dispute with the European Union.

The government is seeking the advisers to help Attorney General Suella Braverman provide legal opinions backing its plans, the FT said, citing two unnamed people.

London and Brussels disagree over how to implement customs and safety checks between Britain and Northern Ireland, which fall especially heavily on meat, dairy and medical products.

