Biden taps Navy admiral to be Joint Chiefs vice chairman

If confirmed, Grady, who currently heads the US Navys Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va., would become the nations number two military officer, replacing Air Force Gen. John Hyten. He took over US Fleet Forces Command and US Naval Forces Northern Command in 2018.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:07 IST
President Joe Biden has nominated Navy Adm. Christopher Grady to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed, Grady, who currently heads the US Navy's Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va., would become the nation's number two military officer, replacing Air Force Gen. John Hyten. Hyten is retiring later this month. Grady's nomination has been long delayed, making it highly likely that there will be a gap in the job once Hyten leaves on November 19. Grady's name was sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, and it's not clear when a hearing on the nomination would be scheduled.

A graduate of the Univeristy of Notre Dame, Grady joined the Navy in 1984, and his first tour at sea was on the USS Moosbrugger as a combat information center officer and antisubmarine warfare officer.

He has served as a commander on ships in the Pacific and in the Middle East in support of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He took over US Fleet Forces Command and US Naval Forces Northern Command in 2018. He also has been serving as head of US Naval Forces Strategic Command.

Grady also previously served as commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, based in Naples, Italy. He has master's degrees from Georgetown University and the National War College.(AP) RUP RUP

