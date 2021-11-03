Left Menu

U.N. chief 'extremely concerned' by Ethiopia state of emergency -spokesperson

Updated: 03-11-2021 01:56 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake," Dujarric said, adding that Guterres reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted access for humanitarian assistance, and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve the crisis.

