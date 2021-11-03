Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hospital

Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday, the group's Amaq news agency said on an affiliated telegram channel.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked the hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

