Left Menu

Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hospital

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-11-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 02:12 IST
Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Kabul hospital
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday, the group's Amaq news agency said on an affiliated telegram channel.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked the hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021