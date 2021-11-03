Left Menu

Czech centrist, centre-right parties reach agreement on government, key agenda

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-11-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 03:01 IST
Czech centrist, centre-right parties reach agreement on government, key agenda
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech centrist and centre-right parties reached an agreement on forming a majority coalition government and its key agenda, said the chairman of the strongest party in the forming coalition on Tuesday.

The parties, grouped in two coalitions, won the majority of seats in the lower chamber of parliament in the Oct. 8-9 election, beating the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose key allies were ousted from the parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

