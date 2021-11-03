Left Menu

11 killed in western Mexico state of Michoacan

Police found the bullet-ridden bodies of 11 men in the western state of Michoacan, where several drug cartels have been waging bloody turf battles.State prosecutors said late Monday the bodies were found near the town of Tarecuato, in the northern part of Michoacan near the border with the state of Jalisco.Prosecutors said the murders appear to have occurred late Monday.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-11-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 03:18 IST
11 killed in western Mexico state of Michoacan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police found the bullet-ridden bodies of 11 men in the western state of Michoacan, where several drug cartels have been waging bloody turf battles.

State prosecutors said late Monday the bodies were found near the town of Tarecuato, in the northern part of Michoacan near the border with the state of Jalisco.

Prosecutors said the murders appear to have occurred late Monday. Investigators found a truck and three motorcycles at the scene, but did not immediately identify the dead men.

Jalisco state is home to the drug cartel of the same name, which has been trying to expand its territory in Michoacan. Local gangs in Michoacan have been fighting off the incursions for several years.

Tarecuato is not far from the avocado-producing region of Michoacan, and is also not far from the town of La Barca, where clandestine mass graves have been found. Michoacan is one of Mexico's half-dozen most violent states.

Michoacan's seaport of Lazaro Cardenas is valued by the cartels as an entry point for precursor chemicals from China used to make meth and fentanyl. Michoacan's avocado orchards are also a prime target for extortion, and cartels in the past have mined Michoacan's iron ore deposits to export to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021