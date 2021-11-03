11 killed in western Mexico state of Michoacan

Police found the bullet-ridden bodies of 11 men in the western state of Michoacan, where several drug cartels have been waging bloody turf battles.

State prosecutors said late Monday the bodies were found near the town of Tarecuato, in the northern part of Michoacan near the border with the state of Jalisco.

Prosecutors said the murders appear to have occurred late Monday. Investigators found a truck and three motorcycles at the scene, but did not immediately identify the dead men.

Jalisco state is home to the drug cartel of the same name, which has been trying to expand its territory in Michoacan. Local gangs in Michoacan have been fighting off the incursions for several years.

Tarecuato is not far from the avocado-producing region of Michoacan, and is also not far from the town of La Barca, where clandestine mass graves have been found. Michoacan is one of Mexico's half-dozen most violent states.

Michoacan's seaport of Lazaro Cardenas is valued by the cartels as an entry point for precursor chemicals from China used to make meth and fentanyl. Michoacan's avocado orchards are also a prime target for extortion, and cartels in the past have mined Michoacan's iron ore deposits to export to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)