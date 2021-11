BRIEF-U.S. CDC Recommends Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine For Children 5 To 11 Years

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* CDC RECOMMENDS PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINE FOR CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS

* U.S. CDC DIRECTOR ROCHELLE WALENSKY ENDORSED CDC RECOMMENDATION THAT CHILDREN 5-11 YEARS OLD BE VACCINATED WITH PFIZER-BIONTECH PEDIATRIC VACCINE - STATEMENT Further company coverage:

