Trump-backed Republican Carey wins Ohio U.S. House seat

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:04 IST
Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Allison Russo in a special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District around Columbus, MSNBC projected on Tuesday.

The Ohio seat was held for a decade by Republican Steve Stivers, who stepped down in May after voting earlier in the year to impeach Trump on a charge he incited the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

