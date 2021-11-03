Left Menu

Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:26 IST
Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful

Myanmar will not allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet with detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a top official in the ruling junta said, because it is beyond the country's domestic laws.

Vice-Senior General Soe Win said no other country would allow such a move, as Suu Kyi is facing trial. Myanmar's agreement on the envoy with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was that a visit would depend on internal stability, he said in remarks in state media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021