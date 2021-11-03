Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful
Myanmar will not allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet with detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a top official in the ruling junta said, because it is beyond the country's domestic laws.
Vice-Senior General Soe Win said no other country would allow such a move, as Suu Kyi is facing trial. Myanmar's agreement on the envoy with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was that a visit would depend on internal stability, he said in remarks in state media.
