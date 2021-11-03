Minneapolis voters reject scrapping police department after George Floyd's murder
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:32 IST
Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.
Those who campaigned to keep the police department intact said it was too risky to go for a wholesale change in policing in the city, which is facing a crime wave. They also worried a national backlash from Republicans would be ignited if Minneapolis embarked on the change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill
Ex-Minneapolis cop faces new sentence in death of 911 caller
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill
Ex-Minneapolis cop gets 57 months in killing of 911 caller
U.S. Senate Republicans block voting rights bill as Democrats' patience wears thin