Left Menu

Minneapolis voters reject scrapping police department after George Floyd's murder

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:32 IST
Minneapolis voters reject scrapping police department after George Floyd's murder

Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.

Those who campaigned to keep the police department intact said it was too risky to go for a wholesale change in policing in the city, which is facing a crime wave. They also worried a national backlash from Republicans would be ignited if Minneapolis embarked on the change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021