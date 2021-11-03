Left Menu

Couple running 'no halal' eatery, two others held in Kochi for levelling false allegations

Kochi Police arrested four people including a couple who were running a 'no halal' eatery, for levelling false allegations of assault on Tuesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:41 IST
Couple running 'no halal' eatery, two others held in Kochi for levelling false allegations
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi Police arrested four people including a couple who were running a 'no halal' eatery, for levelling false allegations of assault on Tuesday. A case has been lodged under IPC 153 (A). The couple Ajith Kallayil and Thushara Kallayil and their two accomplices Appu and Sunil were arrested by police from Kottayam district.

The couple had earlier alleged that they were assaulted for putting up a "No Halal" board at their eatery. They had also circulated their purported video on social media. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021