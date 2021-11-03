Indian govt releases 10 Pakistani fishermen

The Indian government has released 10 Pakistani fishermen, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to the Indian territory.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans handed over the fishermen to Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

"They were arrested about 4-5 years ago for trespassing and have now been released after completion of their jail term," said Protocol Officer Sunil Pal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)