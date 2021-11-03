Left Menu

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:02 IST
Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. According to the release, these states, UTs include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high dengue caseloads. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021