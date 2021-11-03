Left Menu

Centre rushes high-level teams to 9 states, UTs with high dengue caseload to curb infection

The Central government has extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue infection sending high-level teams to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:36 IST
Centre rushes high-level teams to 9 states, UTs with high dengue caseload to curb infection
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue infection sending high-level teams to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection. This comes in accordance with the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation held on November 1 in Delhi.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the states/UTs where the Centre has rushed its teams are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu, and Kashmir. The ministry informed that a higher number of cases in some states were reported in October this year as compared to a number of cases during the same period in the previous year.

"A total of 15 states/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year. These states contribute 86 percent of the country's total dengue cases till October 31," read the release. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country, it added.

The ministry informed that the high-level teams are asked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. In addition, they also need to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability, and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures, etc. Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya held a review meeting in Delhi over the management of dengue cases, wherein he directed health officials to help the states in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021