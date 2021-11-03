Left Menu

Over 107.29 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

India has administered more than 107.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:56 IST
India has administered more than 107.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. As per the provisional reports, till 7 am today, the country administered 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of doses to 1,07,29,66,315. This has been achieved through 1,07,96,018 sessions.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload stands at 1,51,209, which is the lowest in 252 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.44 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 14,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,36,97,740. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below two per cent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than two per cent for the last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

