Left Menu

More than 114 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

More than 114 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, out of which, more than 14.68 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:17 IST
More than 114 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 114 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, out of which, more than 14.68 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. As per a press release issued by the ministry, 1,14,44,05,215 vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far through the Central government (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 14.68 crore (14,68,60,146) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," read the release. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, which commenced on June 21, 2021, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021