Guj: Elderly couple murdered at home in Ahmedabad

Late Tuesday evening, another society resident, who came to meet the elderly couple, saw them lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, Patel said.After getting to know about the incident from locals, police rushed to the spot.

An aged husband and wife were murdered allegedly by unidentified persons at their home in an upmarket locality of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, with police suspecting it to be a robbery bid, officials said on Wednesday.

The victims, 90-year-old Dayanand Shanbaug and his wife Vijayalakshmi Shanbaug (80), resided at an apartment in Parasmani Society in Ghatlodia area, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Ravindra Patel told reporters.

Their son lives with his family on the city's outskirts, according to Ghatlodia police. Late Tuesday evening, another society resident, who came to meet the elderly couple, saw them lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, Patel said.

''After getting to know about the incident from locals, police rushed to the spot. Since an almirah at the couple's home was found broken and articles were scattered in the room, it appears that the motive behind the murder was loot. We have called the couple's relatives to the spot for further investigation,'' the official said.

The police were also examining CCTV footage of the locality and nearby areas, he said.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were also called in to find clues to identify the killers, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprits.

