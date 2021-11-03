Left Menu

J-K police thanks Centre, LG for appointment orders of next of kin of deceased personnel

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday thanked the Ministry of Home Affair, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among others for appointment orders of 40 next of kin of deceased police personnel.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:05 IST
J-K police thanks Centre, LG for appointment orders of next of kin of deceased personnel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday thanked the Ministry of Home Affair, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among others for appointment orders of 40 next of kin of deceased police personnel.

"DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr AK Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra and other officers of MHA and Home department for issuing the compassionate appointment orders in respect of 40 next of kin of the deceased police personnel in different Union Territory departments," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

The police further said in the tweet, "The DGP has said that issuing these orders would give much needed financial relief to the families who have lost their caretakers while protecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and also interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the appointments would serve as a Diwali gift for these families." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021