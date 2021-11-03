Left Menu

CIA director, Russian spy chief hold talks in Moscow -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:10 IST
  • Russia

CIA Director William Burns and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin discussed U.S.-Russia cooperation in fighting international terrorism at talks in Moscow on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Burns is making a rare visit to Moscow to discuss U.S.-Russia relations, the latest in a series of high-level contacts that show both sides want to keep talking despite mutual distrust and a long list of disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

