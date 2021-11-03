Left Menu

Australian court rules higher backpacker tax is discriminatory

Australia's High Court found that the country's practice of taxing young working tourists at a higher rate than local Australians for the same work was discriminatory on Wednesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:14 IST
Australian court rules higher backpacker tax is discriminatory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's High Court found that the country's practice of taxing young working tourists at a higher rate than local Australians for the same work was discriminatory on Wednesday. The case brought by British backpacker Catherine Addy who worked as a waitress in Sydney in 2017, sought to show that she was treated unfairly because of her nationality when she had to pay a higher tax rate compared to Australian residents.

Addy argued that having earned A$26,576 between January and May 2017 she should have had access to the same tax-free threshold as Australian residents, rather than having been taxed at a 15% flat rate, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported. Australian residents don't pay tax on the first A$18,200 ($13,548) of their earnings.

Australia has an agreement with Britain and other nations that foreign nationals working in the country should not suffer a higher tax burden than local workers for the same work. The High Court found in Addy's favour.

"The tax rate was more onerous for Ms Addy, a national of the United Kingdom, than it was for an Australian national in the same circumstances – doing the same work, earning the same income, under the same ordinary taxation laws," the judgement said. The so-called "backpacker tax" was set down in 2017 and applies to young people on working holiday visas between the ages of 18 and 31. They are often employed in industries like hospitality and fruit picking and the judgement comes just as Australia prepares to reopen its borders to travellers.

The case may now cause other backpackers to request a review by the Australian Tax Office. The Australian Tax Office said it was considering the decision and would provide further guidance as soon as possible, according to the ABC.

($1 = 1.3434 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021