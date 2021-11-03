Iran warns nuclear talks would fail unless Biden provides guarantees
03-11-2021
Negotiations to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers will fail unless U.S. President Joe Biden can guarantee that Washington will not again abandon the pact, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council tweeted on Wednesday.
"The U.S. President, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees. If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear," Ali Shamkhani tweeted.
