Maha: Man arrested for housebreaking, thefts in Raigad

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:24 IST
The police have arrested a man in connection with 11 cases of housebreaking and theft in Maharashtra's Raigad district and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The Raigad police have arrested Sanket Anjarlekar, a lab technician from Mahad, for allegedly breaking into locked homes in the town and stealing valuables during the COVID-19 lockdown, the official said.

The police zeroed in on the accused while probing 11 cases of housebreaking and theft registered at Mahad, Mangaon, Goregaon and Tala, he said. The accused had allegedly stolen valuables worth Rs 19.5 lakh, of which the police have managed to recover items worth Rs 15.2 lakh, the official added.

