Left Menu

PM Modi urges officials to create awareness, involve local religious leaders to remove COVID vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy and asked officials to address the challenge of "rumour" and "misconception among people" to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage. He also urged officials to take the help of local religious leaders in the drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:39 IST
PM Modi urges officials to create awareness, involve local religious leaders to remove COVID vaccine hesitancy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy and asked officials to address the challenge of "rumour" and "misconception among people" to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage. He also urged officials to take the help of local religious leaders in the drive. While addressing a review meeting with districts officials, where COVID-19 vaccination needs to be increased, the Prime Minister said, "You have a major challenge of 'rumour' and 'misconception among people'. As we go ahead, perhaps we will see these challenges in concentrated areas. A big solution is to make as many people aware as possible."

Urging the District Magistrates to take the vaccination drive to every doorstep and encourage people to take their vaccine doses, the Prime Minister said, "Doors of all those houses will be knocked where people still do not have the protection of double dose. So far, you arranged for people to come to vaccination centres and have safe vaccination. We will now have to go to every house with the spirit of 'Har ghar teeka, ghar ghar teeka'." Stressing on the solutions to cater to vaccine hesitancy, he asked the officials to take the help of local religious leaders to encourage beneficiaries to take their vaccine doses.

"You can take the help of local religious leaders, make their short videos and circulate it," he said. The meeting was held virtually with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The meeting included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister interacted with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. India has administered more than 107.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021