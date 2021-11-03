Man arrested for damaging Lord Hanuman idol in UP

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly trying to vitiate communal harmony by damaging an idol of Lord Hanuman, police said.

The idol at Bilchagard in the Revti area was damaged on Tuesday, they said, adding that the accused was identified as Shabir.

The accused was in an inebriated state when he did it, the police said.

