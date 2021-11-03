Left Menu

China's transport ministry calls on cargo platforms to protect driver's interests

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:06 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • China

China transport ministry has summoned cargo transportation platforms, urging them to better protect driver's interests.

Companies should not require drivers to work overtime and should set reasonable pay to the workers, the ministry said. Regulators in China have urged food delivery companies and ride-hailing companies to protect workers' rights in past months.

