NGT seeks report on plea against storage of construction materials near traffic junction

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee and sought a report on a plea against the storage of construction materials near Mahipalpur-Rangpuri Road traffic junction in South West Delhi which is causing heavy air pollution and affecting the health of local residents.

A bench of Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Brijesh Sethi formed a committee comprising officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, District Magistrate of South Delhi, and the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police and asked them to visit the site.

''In our view, so far as this aspect is concerned, the matter may be examined by the authorities concerned and the committee shall visit the site and find out whether there is a violation of environmental norms and environmental laws and if the complaint is found correct, remedial measures shall be taken by the said authorities, without any further delay,'' the bench also comprising expert member Dr. Nagin Nanda said in its November 1 order.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Ram Prakash Sherawat alleging storage of construction materials near Mahipalpur-Rangpuri Road traffic Junction which is causing heavy air pollution and affecting the health of local residents.

The plea also contended that there is a school at a distance of 15 meters from the site where building material is collected and stored.

It further stated that said collection of building material is without complying with the requisite environmental norms and without obtaining statutory clearance/consent/NOC from Statutory Regulators.

