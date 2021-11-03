Rajasthan: Suspended judge held in sodomy case

The Bharatpur police on Wednesday arrested a judge, who was earlier suspended after being booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a 14-year-old boy. Bharatpur SP Devendra Kumar said the suspended judge was called for interrogation and was later arrest.

''The interrogation and arrest were as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court,'' he said.

Jitendra Singh, posted as a special judge in a court handling corruption cases, was suspended on October 31 by the Rajasthan High Court administration after the case was registered against him. The FIR was registered by the boy's mother under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, alleging sodomy. His mother alleged that the special judge and two others had been sexually assaulting her son by intoxicating him with some narcotic substance for the past one month.

The accused threatened the boy of dire consequences if he spoke about his ordeal, she alleged in her complaint.

The other accused were identified as Anshul Soni, the judge's steno, and Rahul Katara, another staff of the judge.

The victim's family members also alleged that the DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Parmeshwar Lal Yadav, had also threatened to kill the boy. Soon after the High Court administration suspended the judge, the Home Department of the Rajasthan government suspended the DSP. The judge allegedly befriended the boy at a place where he used to go to play tennis.

