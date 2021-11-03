Iranian tanker back in Iran's territorial water - Press TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:21 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Iranian oil tanker that U.S. forces attempted to block is now in Iran's territorial waters, Iran's Press TV said on Wednesday.
Iranian state TV has described the incident as a failed attempt to "steal" oil. It has not said when the incident took place.
