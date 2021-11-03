Left Menu

Food quality issue: NHRC seeks ATR from Centre, state following TN girl's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:34 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to furnish an Action Taken Report (ATR) over the issue of ensuring quality of food, in the wake of the death of a 10 year-old girl in the state due to suspected food poisoning.

Petitioner, Supreme Court advocate SK Saamy, had moved the Commission requesting it to issue suitable directions to the Centre and all the state governments to ensure quality of the food so that no hazardous food and eatables could be served there, while flagging the death of the child in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district recently.

The girl died allegedly after eating at a local eatery, with some others being hospitalised.

The Commission directed transmitting a copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and the DGP, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, through online mode, ''to take the needful action and submit an action taken report in the matter within six weeks.''

