Centre launches 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that the Centre has started 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage. Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that effective measures have been taken to curb COVID-19 and people across the world have appreciated India's achievement of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi has taken effective steps for the protection of every countrymen from Corona. The whole world appreciated India's historic achievement of 100 crore vaccinations. Modi government, determined to provide security to the people, today 'Har Ghar Dastak' Started the campaign, which we will take to every household," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi. Immediately after returning from his visit to Italy and Glasgow, the Prime Minister held a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage.

The meeting included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister interacted with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states with districts having low vaccination coverage.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister urged the healthcare workers to reach every house with passion 'har ghar tika, ghar ghar tika' - vaccine at every doorstep. He also asked to go in the spirit of 'Har Ghar Dastak' knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination. "Now we are preparing to take the vaccination campaign to each household. With the mantra of 'Har Ghar Dastak', knock on every door, every household lacking the security net of a double dose of vaccine will be approached" he said. Earlier, announcing the launch of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose." (ANI)

