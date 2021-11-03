Left Menu

Lakhimpur violence: Court defers till Nov 15 hearing on bail plea of Ashish Mishra, two others

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:48 IST
Lakhimpur violence: Court defers till Nov 15 hearing on bail plea of Ashish Mishra, two others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday deferred till November 15 the hearing on the bail application of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers. Ashish Mishra, Ashish Pandey, and Lavkush Rana are among the 13 people arrested in connection with the death of the farmers. The court of District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra deferred the hearing on their bail application till November 15, said District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi.

Tripathi said defence counsels moved an application in the court for an explanation from the prosecution over a purported photo of an injured BJP worker, Shyam Sundar Nishad, seen in police custody. Later, he has declared brought dead at a hospital. He was allegedly lynched by the protesters after the car mowed down the farmers.

The prosecution objected to the production of the photograph, the authenticity of which is yet to be verified, Tripathi added. The court called for a status report on this from the prosecution, who sought 15 more days as some forensic reports are yet to be received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021