COVID-19: TN CM launches Rs 196.91 crore incentive plan for healthcare personnel

A government order was issued on October 26, 2021 for the incentive initiative. Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7 this year.

Updated: 03-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched a Rs 196.91 crore incentive scheme here for over a lakh healthcare personnel for their services during the COVID-19 second wave.

Marking the rollout of the scheme, Stalin gave away cheques to 13 personnel at the Secretariat in the Fort St George premises here.

The 1,05,168 beneficiaries comprise 24,908 medical officers, 26,615 nurses, 6,791 sanitary inspectors, 8,658 village nurses, 6,083 laboratory technicians and 32,113 other healthcare workers, an official release here said.

The incentive varies from one category to another and it includes incentives of Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, an official said. A government order was issued on October 26, 2021 for the incentive initiative. In May, Stalin had announced the scheme for healthcare workers who had served from April to June 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic. Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7 this year.

