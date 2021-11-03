Left Menu

Iran says it thwarts U.S. attempt to "steal" oil in Sea of Oman

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards foiled an attempt by the United States to "steal" the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, saying the incident took place recently. Reached for comment, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it had seen reports of the incident but at present had no information to provide.

03-11-2021
Reached for comment, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it had seen reports of the incident but at present had no information to provide. Iran's state TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and warships to try to block an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman. Iran's English-Language Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

