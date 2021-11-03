Left Menu

NIA arrests Bangladeshi man acting as JMB operative in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:35 IST
NIA arrests Bangladeshi man acting as JMB operative in West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has conducted a search at Panchghara in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and arrested a Bangladeshi man for his alleged involvement in radicalising vulnerable Muslim youths online and their recruitment by JMB/AQIS, an official said.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan Bachu of Bangladesh's Barisal who lived in Panchghara, was arrested on Tuesday.

The search led to the recovery of electronic devices, fake Indian voter ID cards, Aadhaar Cards and incriminating documents for illegal acquisition of Indian identity by Bangladeshi nationals, the official said.

The case relates to the conspiracy of online radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youths by the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)/Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in India and Bangladesh, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA had registered a case in August. Till now, five accused have been arrested.

Bachu was involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for the terrorists of the JMB, the NIA official said adding further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021