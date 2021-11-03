NIA arrests Bangladeshi man acting as JMB operative in West Bengal

The NIA has conducted a search at Panchghara in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and arrested a Bangladeshi man for his alleged involvement in radicalising vulnerable Muslim youths online and their recruitment by JMB/AQIS, an official said.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan Bachu of Bangladesh's Barisal who lived in Panchghara, was arrested on Tuesday.

The search led to the recovery of electronic devices, fake Indian voter ID cards, Aadhaar Cards and incriminating documents for illegal acquisition of Indian identity by Bangladeshi nationals, the official said.

The case relates to the conspiracy of online radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youths by the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)/Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in India and Bangladesh, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA had registered a case in August. Till now, five accused have been arrested.

Bachu was involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for the terrorists of the JMB, the NIA official said adding further investigation in the case continues.

