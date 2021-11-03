Society needs to think cleaning Ganga is its responsibility not just govt's job: Jal Shakti minister

The society needs to consider cleaning the Ganga river as its responsibility and not see it as just the government's job, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Ganga Utsav, he said everyone should think of themselves as the custodian of the environment.

''We have the role of custodian of this environment. We need to make it better and pass on to the next generation and not deteriorate it further. The society needs to think that cleaning the Ganga river is its responsibility and not just the government's job,'' he said.

''India has a tradition of reverence for rivers. With the rise of consumerism, this connection has been lost. Nadi Utsav will sow the seed for reviving this tradition of respecting the rivers. This will encourage people to conserve and protect our rivers,'' he added.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said a lot of work towards cleaning the Ganga needs to be done.

''In the next three to four years, I am confident that the clean Ganga mission will be successful. As an Indian, I believe rejuvenating and cleaning the Ganga is the most crucial programme in the country. ''I have visited almost every river in the country. The Ganga, especially, looked very polluted a few years ago. Today, it looks cleaner and magnanimous. The work is inspiring and I pledge my full support to the mission and would always be happy to join and contribute,'' he added.

Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just a general government work but a mission, and the work done under it is inspiring, Rijiju said.

The government celebrated the three-day 'Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2021' with a focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement and public participation towards the rejuvenation of the Ganga river. The final day of the Ganga Utsav, 2021 began with glimpses of the last two days followed by a Kathak dance performance by Shovana Narayan. She performed the story of the pains and sufferings of Mother Ganga and appealed to all to help in keeping it healthy.

A report on Ganga Quest 2021 was launched at the final session of Ganga Utsav 2021. An expedition -- Ganga Mashal -- was also flagged off by the ministers.

Ganga Mashal is part of the 'Meri Ganga Meri Shan' campaign by the Ganga Task Force, a battalion of the Territorial Army raised under the Namami Gange mission for various rejuvenation efforts. The Mashal would travel along the Ganga and halt at 23 locations where events to sensitize people and volunteers will be organised.

