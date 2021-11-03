Left Menu

CBI registers FIR against senior Army officers for alleged illegalities in recruitment

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four senior Army officers on allegations of illegalities committed in the recruitment in Military Engineering Services in Jhansi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:53 IST
CBI registers FIR against senior Army officers for alleged illegalities in recruitment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four senior Army officers on allegations of illegalities committed in the recruitment in Military Engineering Services in Jhansi. The list of accused includes then Commander Working Engineer (CWE), Military Engineering Services (MES), Jhansi, two then DCWE, MES, Jhansi, then Garrison Engineer, MES, Gwalior and other unknown public servants and other unknown persons.

It was alleged that they were involved in illegalities committed in the recruitment of around 54 MATES in MES, Jhansi during 2012. The CBI said that the searches were conducted in Maharashtra's Pune, Gujarat's Porbandar and in New Delhi at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and other documents pertaining to the investment made in movable/immovable properties.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021