China working on new monetary policy facility for green projects - central bank head

China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.

Addressing a United Nations COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the European Union would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)