China working on new monetary policy facility for green projects - central bank head
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:55 IST
- Country:
- Canada
China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.
Addressing a United Nations COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the European Union would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- a United Nations
- European Union
- Beijing
- People's Bank of China
Advertisement