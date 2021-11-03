Left Menu

Punjab Dy CM asks for report on recruitment of non-Punjabis in police force

Randhawa, who also holds the Home department portfolio, has asked Director General of Police DGP Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota to furnish all facts pertaining to the matter.According to an official statement, Randhawa said this is a serious issue and needs immediate action.He asked the report to be submitted within seven days.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randahwa on Wednesday asked the state police chief to submit a report on alleged recruitment of non-Punjabis in the state police force ignoring the rules.

Randhawa’s directive came on the heels of claims reported in media about recruitment of people from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan into the Punjab police force. Randhawa, who also holds the Home department portfolio, has asked Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota to furnish all facts pertaining to the matter.

According to an official statement, Randhawa said this is a serious issue and needs immediate action.

He asked the report to be submitted within seven days. The Punjab government will go to the bottom of this case and “severest of severe” action will be taken if any violation of law is found to have taken place, Randhawa said, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

