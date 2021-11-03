No COVID-19 vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai for 4 days
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that no COVID-19 vaccination will take place at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai between November 4 to 7 owing to Diwali celebrations.
The vaccination will resume on November 8. According to the BMC, it has a sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths. The active cases stand at 15,485. (ANI)
