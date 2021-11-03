Left Menu

No COVID-19 vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai for 4 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that no COVID-19 vaccination will take place at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai between November 4 to 7 owing to Diwali celebrations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:35 IST
No COVID-19 vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai for 4 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that no COVID-19 vaccination will take place at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai between November 4 to 7 owing to Diwali celebrations.

The vaccination will resume on November 8. According to the BMC, it has a sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths. The active cases stand at 15,485. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021