Ukrainian parliament accepts defence minister's resignation
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to accept the resignation of Defence Minister Andrii Taran and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy nominated Oleksii Reznikov to take his place.
Taran had not disclosed the reasons for his resignation but lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties both criticised his track record on reforms.
Taran's exit comes as Ukraine said Russia had left military units near Ukraine's border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese, Russian Naval vessels pass through Tsugaru Strait; Japan 'analysing intent'
Science News Roundup: Russia's Nornickel urges scientists to find new ways to use palladium; Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next and more
Russia is obstacle to peace in east Ukraine - U.S. Defence Secretary
Japan to improve missile defence capabilities with eye on China
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence of ties