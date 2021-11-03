Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament accepts defence minister's resignation

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:53 IST
Ukrainian parliament accepts defence minister's resignation
Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to accept the resignation of Defence Minister Andrii Taran and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy nominated Oleksii Reznikov to take his place.

Taran had not disclosed the reasons for his resignation but lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties both criticised his track record on reforms.

Taran's exit comes as Ukraine said Russia had left military units near Ukraine's border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000.

